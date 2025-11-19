Russian weapons show high effectiveness on battlefield — missile forces chief

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The weapons used by Russian troops in the special military operation show high combat effectiveness, Chief of Russia’s Missile Forces and Artillery, Hero of Russia, Lieutenant General Dmitry Klimenko said.

"All the existing weapons systems in service with the missile forces and artillery are successfully employed in the special military operation, showing high combat effectiveness and confirming their intended characteristics. They include upgraded 152mm Msta-S self-propelled howitzers, modern Tornado multiple launch rocket systems, and also the Iskander-M missile system," the commander said in an interview with the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper on the occasion of Russia’s Missile Forces and Artillery Day celebrated on November 19.

Defense manufacturers continue delivering highly mobile wheeled artillery weapons to Russian troops, such as the 152mm Malva system standardized with the Msta artillery gun, and also the 152mm Giatsint-K system aligned with the Giatsint family. This standardized approach helps deliver fire using all available types of munitions and allows for employing Krasnopol-M2 precision shells, he noted.

An ongoing analysis of combat experience gained and the results of the combat use of missile troops and artillery helps promptly upgrade these weapons amid a rapidly changing environment in the special military operation and refine directions of their further improvement, the general said.