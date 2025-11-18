Rostec expects high interest of Middle Eastern partners in Ansat helicopter

DUBAI, November 18. /TASS/. Rostec expects high interest of partners from the Middle East in the import-substituted Ansat helicopter, CEO Sergey Chemezov told reporters on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025.

"We expect the interest of the Middle Eastern partners in it will be high," Chemezov said.

The import-substituted light multirole helicopter Ansat is a completely Russian aircraft, "a fundamentally new one after replacing imported equipment by the domestic one," the chief executive noted.

The helicopter has an upgraded body and is fitted with new avionics and powerplant. "Features of the helicopter enable its use in compact urban development," Chemezov stressed.

Rostec showcased the import-substituted helicopter Ansat abroad for the first time at the exhibition in Dubai.