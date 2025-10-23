Russia’s Su-30 fighter jets did not violate other countries’ borders — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Su-30 fighter jets conducted training flights over the country’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region on Thursday and did not violate other countries’ borders, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, the Lithuanian authorities claimed that an Su-30 fighter jet and an Il-78 aerial tanker had violated the country's border.

"On October 23, Russia’s Su-30 fighter jets conducted scheduled training fights over the Kaliningrad Region. The flights were performed over Russian territory in strict compliance with international rules of the use of airspace. The aircraft neither deviated from the flight route nor violated other countries’ borders, as confirmed by objective control means," the Russian Defense Ministry pointed out.

According to the Lithuanian armed forces, two Spanish Eurofighter aircraft were scrambled earlier on Thursday to intercept Russian fighter jets over the Baltic country. The military claimed that Russia’s aircraft had entered Lithuania's airspace for about 18 seconds.

The Spanish Eurofighter jets are deployed to Lithuania under NATO's Baltic Air policing mission.