Russia’s Su-30 fighter jets did not violate other countries’ borders — Defense Ministry

The flights were performed over Russian territory in strict compliance with international rules of the use of airspace, noted the ministry

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Su-30 fighter jets conducted training flights over the country’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region on Thursday and did not violate other countries’ borders, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, the Lithuanian authorities claimed that an Su-30 fighter jet and an Il-78 aerial tanker had violated the country's border.

"On October 23, Russia’s Su-30 fighter jets conducted scheduled training fights over the Kaliningrad Region. The flights were performed over Russian territory in strict compliance with international rules of the use of airspace. The aircraft neither deviated from the flight route nor violated other countries’ borders, as confirmed by objective control means," the Russian Defense Ministry pointed out.

According to the Lithuanian armed forces, two Spanish Eurofighter aircraft were scrambled earlier on Thursday to intercept Russian fighter jets over the Baltic country. The military claimed that Russia’s aircraft had entered Lithuania's airspace for about 18 seconds.

The Spanish Eurofighter jets are deployed to Lithuania under NATO's Baltic Air policing mission.

Putin calls today's nuclear forces training 'scheduled'
The strategic nuclear forces drill was conducted under the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces’ supreme commander-in-chief
US sanctions against Rosneft, Lukoil hard to be implemented — expert Kloza
The recent increase in oil prices represents the market correction, noted the Chief Oil Analyst at Turner Mason & Co
Kalashnikov gunmaker boosts output of upgraded Dragunov sniper rifles 13 times over year
SVDS is designed reliably to engage enemy personnel and other unarmored targets at ranges of up to 1,000 meters
EU bans deliveries of lavatory pans to Russia in its new sanction package
The EU gave no rationale to this specific prohibition
Russia’s Alexandrova to face US Kenin in quarterfinals of 2025 WTA tournament in Tokyo
Yekaterina Alexandrova is currently the world’s No. 10 player
West instructed Russia on freedom of speech for years, now it wants to ban it — Putin
The Russian leader noted that the reaction of Western elites on a new interpretation of events was primitive and straightforward
Sheremetyevo airport closes terminals E and C from March 20
Flights will be transferred to terminal D and F
China to take measures in response to EU sanctions — ministry
Brussels stubbornly pursues the policy of toughening sanctions against Moscow and these restrictions already affected major Chinese refineries and traders in energy resources, the Ministry of Commerce noted
EU summit to focus on efforts to seize Russia’s frozen assets, 20th sanctions package
Also, the summit will discuss accelerating work toward European common defense readiness amid drone incursions
Israel to lose US support if annexes West Bank, Trump says
US Vice President JD Vance described Israel’s attempts to annex the West Bank as "a very stupid political stunt"
France is preparing for long confrontation with Russia — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova pointed out that France was currently grappling with severe socioeconomic challenges and is unable to extricate itself from a prolonged domestic political crisis
Trump dismisses report of US lifting restrictions on Kiev’s strikes inside Russia
The US has nothing to do with those missiles, wherever they may come from, or what Ukraine does with them!" the president stressed
Putin instructs Prosecutor General's Office to sign UN Convention against Cybercrime
The government sent the head of state a proposal to approve the signing of the convention on Wednesday
EU imposed sanctions against Lukoil's subsidiary in UAE — document
The rationale cited is the subsidiary's alleged involvement in transporting Russian oil, circumventing existing EU restrictions
Russian economy likely to grow by 0.8% in 2025 — Sberbank CEO
Herman Gref said that growth rates of the Russian economy will be at the level of 1-1.5% during the next two years
Sanctions not strengthening Russia-US relations — Putin
"Speaking about the political part, then, certainly, this is an unfriendly act against Russia," the Russian president said
Zelensky announces Ukraine will halt gas transit agreement with Russia's Gazprom
That said, after the contract expires Ukraine will make a decision about the transit of Russian gas through its territory to Europe jointly with the EU, the president noted
Avtovaz may produce about 400,000 cars next year — chief executive
Maxim Sokolov said the planned production volume for this year approved by the board of directors is slightly above 320,000 cars
Russian troops strike energy sites of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,580 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Putin says Russian unemployment rate is lowest ever
It's 2.9%
First code of ethics of artificial intelligence signed in Russia
The Code will become part of the Artificial Intelligence federal project and the Strategy for the Development of the Information Society for 2017-2030
Minsk’s opponents train ‘army’ of up to 15,000 people in EU — security official
According to Sergey Terebov, the so-called army is formed from illegal armed groups of Belarusian citizens operating in Poland, Ukraine, and Lithuania
Russian troops storm into Sinelnikovo in Kharkov Region, says military expert
Some buildings on Lesnaya Street are already under control of the Russian units
New US sanctions won’t significantly impact Russia's economic health — Putin
"Regarding the new sanctions, there is nothing new about it," the Russian president said
Sovereign AI, Year of Geography in Russia: Putin's statements at RGS Congress
TASS has compiled the president’s key statements
Growth of Kazakh oil pumping to Germany to 2.5 mln tons real — Transneft
"There have been no subject matter, detailed talks," Nikolay Tokarev said
US sends B-1 strategic bombers to Venezuela — The Wall Street Journal
The newspaper noted that the US aircraft did not enter Venezuelan airspace
Over 60% of Russian companies continue using Microsoft services
57% of companies replaced at least one foreign service with a Russian one over the past few years, the analysts noted
Ethiopian PM to take part in BRICS summit in Kazan — Russian embassy
Earlier, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that Moscow has invited 36 foreign leaders to the summit, 18 of whom have already confirmed their attendance
US may soon launch attacks against drug cartels in Latin America on land — Trump
"We may go to the Senate, we may go to Congress, and tell them about it, but I can't imagine they'd have any problem with it," the president said
Trump must understand Russia's position for summit to succeed — former CIA analyst
"The Russian demands are very clear," Larry Johnson stated
IN BRIEF: What is known about consequences of explosion in Russia’s Urals region
According to the latest data, 10 people died and another 18 were injured
Trump tried 'to sober Zelensky up' at White House — senator
According to Alexander Voloshin, after the phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin Donald Trump's actual position became clear: "denying reality is now unacceptable"
EU should not make any decisions on Ukraine as Russia-US summit still possible — PM Orban
"I believe that today we should not hold any substantial negotiations on the Ukrainian issue, given the probable Russian-US peace summit," the minister said
BRICS summit to adopt world's first declaration on AI governance — Lula da Silva
"The opportunities that are opening up are limitless, but the risks are no less significant," the Brazilian president emphasized
No arms supplies will help Kiev — Russian MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the regime's troops are losing strength on the frontlines, and even the resources that reach them are immediately lost
Russia may introduce retaliatory measures against Norwegian fishing vessels in 2025
According to Ilya Shestakov, head of the Federal Agency for Fisheries, the situation is not yet impacting fish stocks
Fate of sanctioned Lukoil refinery in Bulgaria to become clear in a month — Prime Minister
Rosen Zhelyazkov noted that the refinery has an opportunity until November 21 to complete all necessary transactions and transfers
Russia to redirect LNG supplies to China, India after EU sanctions
The number of LNG carriers may grow at the same time because of the longer shipping distance, which will create certain difficulties for re-orientation of supplies, Sergey Kaufman said
Orban says Putin warned him of retaliation in case of expropriation of Russian assets
"The Russian president wrote that countermeasures would be taken," the minister said
Russian forces occupy new positions after advancing in southwestern Volchansk — expert
The Russian troops also advanced near Tikhiy
Russian troops improve positions near Stavki in Donetsk region — military expert
Andrey Marochko said that Ukrainian militants continue holding on to the strategic heights near Stavki despite casualties
Kiev regime will not receive any ‘reparations’ from Russia — MFA
"Ultimately, Europeans will bear full responsibility for the fallout from seizures and other manipulations of Russia's reserves, as well as for repaying loans previously extended to the Zelensky-led clique," Maria Zakharova stated
Russia cannot resume information exchange with US on New START — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov explained that Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal for the New START Treaty was for the parties to be committed to the central quantitative restrictions on the strategic offensive weapons for another year after the official expiration of the treaty
Maximal interest rate on ruble deposits down to 15.45% in mid-October
The rate was at the level of 15.46% in early October 2025 and 15.55% in the third ten-day period of the last month
Ukrainian forces are attempting to create impression of chaos — Crimea’s top legislator
According to Vladimir Konstantinov, Crimea is a high-profile issue
Substitution of Russian oil in global market takes time — Putin
Suggestions on investments in the hydrocarbon energy sector were for the first time made by the International Energy Agency, the Russian president said
Netanyahu's office calls vote to annex West Bank 'opposition’s provocation'
"The Knesset vote on annexation was a deliberate political provocation by the opposition to sow discord during Vice President JD Vance’s visit to Israel," the Knesset's office said
Nornickel reduces nickel and copper output by 4% over nine months
Copper output decreased by 4% to 313,000 tons, palladium - by 6% to 2.016 mln ounces, and platinum production fell by 7% to 484,000 ounces in January-September
Decision taken on denazification, demilitarization of Ukraine — Putin
Justice and truth are on Russia’s side, President Vladimir Putin said
New anti-Russian sanctions, continued dialogue with US: what Russian diplomat said
Maria Zakharova noted that Moscow sees no significant obstacles to agreeing on the framework for a settlement in Ukraine that was discussed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump
Some NATO members may lift restrictions on nuclear weapons’ deployment — diplomat
Maria Zakharova highlighted continued appeals of Warsaw's state officials to the United States "in an attempt to lure Washington into a venture regarding the deployment of US nuclear weapons on Polish territory"
Death toll from Urals plant blast climbs to nine — governor
Five others were injured, he added
New EU sanctions package will not affect AvtoVAZ operations — carmaker
The company said that AvtoVAZ does not have any business relations with EU counterparties
EU ban on tourist services in Russia discriminates against its own citizens — expert
Arthur Muradyan also noted that the ban raises questions both in terms of implementation and enforcement
Russia sees no major hurdles to US deal on Ukrainian settlement — diplomat
Maria Zakharova added that this is "difficult and painstaking work"
New analogue of Baba Yaga hexacopter named after Alexander Nevsky
The company Resource LLC has also developed mini hexacopter Lion 18 with a screw span of 18 inches
What is known about 19th package of anti-Russia sanctions
The 19th package of EU sanctions includes a ban on purchase of Russian LNG for European countries, Reuters reported
Belgium refrains from backing seizure of Russia assets at EU summit — Reuters
Belgium only backed the conclusion that they "should remain immobilized" until the conflict ends and compensation is paid to Ukraine, reported news agency
Gaza deal should encourage Israel to choose dialogue over weapons — Russian envoy
Vasily Nebenzya expressed hope that positive developments in the Middle East "will benefit other parts of the region"
Putin calls for BRICS nations to significantly increase mutual investments
To this end, he said, Russia has proposed to create a new BRICS investment platform
UNESCO chief condemns killing of military reporter in Zaporozhye Region
Audrey Azoulay called for an investigation into the circumstances
Azov militants get drone deliveries of narcotic 'little gifts' — Russian intelligence
He added that the Ukrainian brigade is fed drugs as a means of control, to keep members from running away from duty
Transneft to increase shipments from Far Eastern port to 50 mln tons of oil in 2025
"The design capacity of our oil loading port of Kozmino is 30 mln tons," Nikolay Tokarev said
BRICS is approaching G20 format, Brazilian foreign minister says
According to Mauro Vieira, during Brazil's BRICS chairmanship in 2025, the country's leadership plans to organize several important high-level meetings and events, including negotiations between foreign ministers and heads of state
Russian forces successfully land on Karantin Island in Kherson
"The mission was challenging - crossing the water under potential fire and establishing a foothold for further advances," the reconnaissance platoon’s commander said
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Ivanovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Pavlovka in the Zaporozhye Region
Organized tourist traffic from European countries to Russia extremely low
The European Union banned provision of tourist services in Russia in its new 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions
Hungary will not send its citizens to die for Ukraine on orders from EU — Orban
On Thursday, Budapest will once again host the Peace March in support of the Hungarian government's policy aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine
Press review: US readies talks with Russia on irritants as Moscow conducts nuclear drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 23rd
US ready for meetings with Russian officials to resolve Ukraine conflict — Rubio
"We will always be interested in engaging if there is an opportunity to achieve peace," US Secretary of State said
Rubio confirms US wants Palestinians to rule in Gaza
The US Secretary of State emphasized that the complete elimination of the influence of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas remains an essential condition for the gradual transfer of power to the Palestinians in Gaza
International forecasts for Russia’s economy consistently below reality — ministry
The International Monetary Fund lowered its 2025 GDP growth forecast for Russia to 0.6%, while keeping the 2026 estimate unchanged at 1%, according to the Fund’s latest World Economic Outlook report
Transneft expects oil pumping at last year level in 2025
CEO of the Russian oil pipeline operator Nikolay Tokarev added that transportation of petroleum products over the Transneft pipeline system can be about 38-40 mln metric tons in 2025
European Commission exhausts resources for financing Kiev from EU budget — source
The source noted that attempting to raise tens of billions of euros in new loans under the current conditions threatens the European Union with losing its highest credit rating, which would be a "financial disaster"
NATO's weakness is it has never fought against combat-ready armies — Russian top brass
In contrast, Lieutenant-General Apty Alaudinov asserted that the Russian Armed Forces are currently the most combat-ready military in the world
China lodges complaint over inclusion of its companies in 19th sanctions package
According to Chenese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun, Beijing consistently seeks to promote dialogue and reconciliation and strictly controls the export of dual-use goods
Bank of Russia sets official dollar rate at 81.27 rubles for October 24
The official euro rate was lowered by 37 kopecks to 94.3889 rubles
Ukraine loses sovereignty as EU starts discussing its division — Hungarian PM
According to Viktor Orban, EU leaders claim to support Ukraine and seek to "squeeze it into the European Union," but "the issue of dividing Ukraine is already on the agenda"
EC downgrades outlook on Russia’s GDP growth for 2025 to 1.7% from 1.8%
The EC also projects inflation to gradually decelerate over the course of 2025
EU includes 117 Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’ vessels in new sanctions — Dutch foreign minister
David van Weel also said that the EU is already working on the next package of restrictions
"We came here to become Russians": why a large American family moved to Russia
October 19 marks Father's Day in Russia. American IT consultant Jozef Schutzman, who moved to Russia with his family, is celebrating the holiday alongside Russians
Moscow outraged by French General Staff's calls to prepare for conflict with Russia
The embassy reassured French citizens that "Russia has no intention of attacking France or any other EU state, either now, in three or four years’ time, or in the future"
Russia’s chief negotiator confirms handover of 1,000 bodies of killed soldiers to Kiev
Ukraine, in turn, handed 31 bodies of fallen Russian soldiers over to Russia, Vladimir Medinsky said
Ukrainian extremist website poses threat to hundreds of children — teenage activist
According to Faina Savenkova, despite being only 16, she knows what it means "to be targeted by hatred and lies"
Max messenger saw twofold increase in daily users in September — expert Shirokikh
The platform’s monthly reach climbed to nearly 42 million users, said CEO of the National Association of Television and Radio Broadcasters
Hungary not going to let EU drag it into Ukraine conflict — PM Orban
"We will not give away our money, we will not give away our weapons, and we will not go to war to die for Ukraine," the Hungarian Prime Minister said
French cyclist Sehili released in courtroom in Russia’s Far East
The court also relieved Sofiane Sehili from paying a fine amounting to about 600$
Kiev stages attacks on airfields in five Russian regions — Russian defense ministry
"No casualties were reported either among servicemen or civilians," Russian defense ministry said
Use of seized Russian assets would cost Germany over 100 bln euros — DPA
Berlin stands to lose the most if Russian Central Bank funds are planned to be used to purchase weapons for Ukraine, Matthias Schepp said
Bank of Russia notes persisting labor market tightness
Wages rise more slowly than in 2024, but their growth rate is still outpacing the growth in labor productivity, the regulator said
Markets fear a sharp decline in Russian oil exports following new US sanctions — expert
According to Jorge Leon, "combined with the recent wave of attacks on Russian oil infrastructure, these sanctions raise the prospect of major disruptions to Russian crude production and exports, heightening the risk of forced production shut-ins"
RTS Index slowing down after official exchange rates release by Central Bank
The RTS Index lost 3.13% to 991.5 points
What is known about consequences of overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions
A woman was killed in the village of Novye Yurkovichi in the Bryansk Region as a result of the attack
Zelensky devastated by Russian army advances, Trump's refusal to supply Tomahawks — expert
Eddie Gonzales said that Vladimir Zelensky is not a military strategist
Dramatic reduction of Russian oil quantity to cause price growth — Putin
Prices will grow in particular at gas stations and the US will not be an exception, the Russian president added
Americans should understand Moscow doesn’t want war — Russian commander
Russia covers one-sixth of the earth's landmass, and it doesn’t need more territory, Apty Alaudinov said
German Economy ministry believes US sanctions won’t affect Rosneft's German subsidiaries
According to the ministry spokesperson, US sanctions should not apply to Rosneft's German assets, as they are separate from the Russian parent company and are under German external management
Gazprom considers US sanctions non-market methods of ousting Russia from EU market
In early June, a bill was introduced to the US Senate to extend sanctions against Nord Stream 2
