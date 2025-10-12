DONETSK, October 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian drones eliminated a group of Ukrainian soldiers who were attempting to surrender to Russian forces in the Kharkov Region, Russian security agencies reported.

"On one section of the front in the Kharkov Region, a group of Ukrainian servicemen, who had been without provisions and support from their command for a long time, was eliminated by Ukrainian drones. They tried to reach out to our side [establish contact with the Russian forces - TASS], but were hit by their own drones. There were many [drones] of them," the security agencies reported.

They clarified that at least six Ukrainian soldiers were killed as a result of the mass drone attack.