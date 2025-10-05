Russia shots down 19 Ukrainian drones over Belgorod region in a span of three hours

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Air defenses destroyed 19 Ukrainian drones in the skies over the Belgorod Region in a span of three hours on Sunday afternoon, Russia's Defense Ministry said in a report.

"Between midday and 3:00 p.m. Moscow time (GMT +3), air defense forces on duty destroyed 19 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Belgorod Region," the report reads.

Earlier, Russia’s top brass reported downing 29 Ukrainian drones in the skies over the bordering Russian region of Belgorod and one UAV over Crimea between 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (GMT +3) and midday on Sunday.