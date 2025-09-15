Howitzers Giatsint-B destroy positions of mock enemy during Zapad 2025 drills

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. During the Zapad 2025 exercises in the Kaliningrad Region, a battery of 152-mm Giatsint-B howitzers from the Leningrad Military District successfully engaged mock enemy positions, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

According to the official statement, as part of the joint strategic drill, the towed Giatsint-B artillery units completed tasks involving the destruction of forward enemy positions using high-explosive fragmentation rounds. Reconnaissance units employed unmanned aerial vehicles to detect targets and adjust fire accurately.

The artillery fire was executed from well-prepared positions, which were established based on lessons learned from the special military operation in Ukraine.

The Zapad 2025 exercises, conducted by the Armed Forces of Russia and Belarus, commenced on September 12 and represent the final phase of this year's joint training. The exercises will include practical troop activities across training grounds in both countries, as well as operations in the Baltic and Barents Seas. Participants also include operational groups from military command bodies and contingents from the CSTO, SCO, and other partner nations, practicing coordinated actions as part of a coalition force.