MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Moscow-based experts have developed an advanced AI-powered automatic target-tracking and locking technology that enables drones to independently navigate toward designated targets without human intervention. According to sources within the defense industry, this innovation renders the drones completely resistant to electronic warfare (EW).

"In our latest models being used in the ongoing special military operation, we've integrated AI-based automatic target-locking systems into traditional radio-controlled drones equipped with analog video feeds. This upgrade allows the drone to autonomously pursue a target once identified by the operator, even if electronic jamming or loss of video occurs," a defense industry insider told TASS.

He explained that the technology ensures the drone remains focused on its target, maintaining guidance despite electronic interference. "After the operator captures a target - such as an armored vehicle or a specific structure - the drone continues to track and close in on it automatically. The system was instrumental in taking Chasov Yar utilizing our Boomerang drones equipped with this AI targeting capability," the source added.

Manufacturing of these enhanced drones began between November and March. The AI system relies on visual contrast - for example, a distinct silhouette of a vehicle or building. Early versions could lock onto targets within a 200-meter radius using a camera that tracked contrasting objects. However, new iterations of the Boomerang drones can lock onto targets from up to 1 kilometer away. As the drone approaches, operators can refine the target point - such as selecting a specific tank track or building window - without needing to exit autonomous mode.

Moreover, the adoption of AI-driven automatic target-tracking not only improves accuracy and operational range but also conserves battery life, reducing consumption by at least 25%.

"This efficiency surpasses even that of highly experienced human operators," the source concluded.