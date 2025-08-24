MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russia’s armed forces have liberated the settlement of Filiya in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of Battlegroup Center liberated the settlement of Filiya in the Dnepropetrovsk region as a result of offensive actions," the report said.

In June, Battlegroup East joined Battlegroup Center in an offensive in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the ministry said earlier.

According to information provided by the Russian Defense Ministry, five settlements were previously liberated in the Dnepropetrovsk region, including Dachnoye liberated on July 7, Maliyevka - July 26, Yanvarskoye - August 5, Voronoye - August 16, Novogeorgiyevka - August 20. This makes Filiya the sixth settlement in the region to come under the control of the Russian Armed Forces.