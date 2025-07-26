DONETSK, July 26. /TASS/. A bridge and two brigade command posts of the Ukrainian army have been destroyed in the village of Velikomikhaylovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, a source in Russian security agencies told TASS.

"In Velikomikhaylovka, high explosive aerial bombs of various power destroyed a bridge, as well as command posts of the 31st and 5th brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces; camps with personnel were also destroyed," the source said, adding that about 25 personnel were killed, and around 20 were wounded.