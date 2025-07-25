Representatives of CSTO, CIS border troops discuss situation on outer borders

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Representatives of the Joint Headquarters of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) took part in a meeting of commanding officers overseeing border security to discuss the situation on the outer borders of the CIS member states.

According to spokesman for the CSTO Joint Headquarters Vladislav Shchegrikovich, representatives of the CSTO Joint Headquarters made a trip to the Kazakh section of the state border and visited "a checkpoint of the border service of Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee in the Almaty Region." "The border union officers informed members of the delegation about the situation in the area of their responsibility, specifics of the checkpoints operation and the organization of operative activities on the state border," he told TASS.

"During the trip, members of the delegation exchanged information about the current situation on the CIS state borders, discussed plans for developing cooperation between the CSTO Joint Headquarters and the Council of CIS Border Troops Commanders," he added.