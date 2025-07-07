Defense Ministry announces military training programs to be held at civilian universities

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Amid its overhaul of the country’s military education system, the Russian Defense Ministry will begin working with leading civilian universities for the first time, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Army General Viktor Goremykin said at an Expert Council meeting.

According to the ministry, Goremykin said that collaboration with civilian educational institutions is a major part of the reforms.

"For the first time in reforming the military education system, we have moved past the traditions of the Ministry of Defense and did not preserve confidentiality," Goremykin stressed.

As part of this cooperation between military universities and top civilian institutions, discussions are underway on establishing engineering schools.