Twelve Russian fighters receive a $195,000 prize for downing F-16

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Twelve Russian servicemen involved in downing the first US F-16 fighter jet in the special military operation zone have been paid 15 million rubles ($195,000), Fores told TASS.

"Fores has delivered on its earlier promise to transfer 15 million rubles to members of the Russian Armed Forces for downing the first F-16 in the special military operation zone," the company said. According to it, the award ceremony took place in a border area in the presence of commanders on May 29. "Twelve servicemen involved in downing the target received money certificates," the company added.

Earlier, Fores Director General Sergey Shmotyev said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that his company would will pay a bonus of 15 million rubles for the first F-16 fighter jet that could be shot down in Ukraine. In December, the businessman confirmed his intentions to TASS.

Based in the Urals, Fores makes proppants for the oil industry. It has supported the Russian Army since the launch of the special military operation. To date, the company has donated 237.7 million rubles ($3 million) toward the purchase of hardware, communications devices, jamming systems, thermal sights, medicines, and evacuation equipment. It has also purchased more than 500 tons of healthcare products and medicinal drugs for the special military operation zone.