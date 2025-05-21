Hellfire missiles fired for first time on Finnish soil during exercise

STOCKHOLM, May 21. /TASS/. AGM-114 Hellfire air-to-ground missiles have been launched for the first time in Finland during its exercises with the UK and Sweden.

"Hellfire missiles fired for the first time on Finnish soil during Northern Strike," the Finnish Defense Forces said on X.

Exercise Northern Strike 125 and Exercise Northern Star 25 are taking place from May 12 to May 31. They involve about 6,500 military personnel and Apache AH-64E helicopters, F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets and unmanned aerial vehicles.