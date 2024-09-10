Andrey Belousov holds meeting of Coordination council on security of border areas

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov held a meeting of the Coordination council on military security of Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.

"Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov held a meeting of the Coordination council on military security of border areas of Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions. The minister received reports on the implementation of the complex of measures on resolution of problematic issues, received by the operational group, and on protection of the people and infrastructure of border areas," the ministry said.

The ministry added that Belousov discussed the current situation with heads of three regions and with battlegroup commanders, and received reports from his deputies on material, medical, engineering and transport provision for border areas, as well as on provision for battlegroups with weapons, military and special vehicles.