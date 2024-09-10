{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Andrey Belousov holds meeting of Coordination council on security of border areas

The Russian defense minister "received reports on the implementation of the complex of measures on resolution of problematic issues"

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov held a meeting of the Coordination council on military security of Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.

"Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov held a meeting of the Coordination council on military security of border areas of Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions. The minister received reports on the implementation of the complex of measures on resolution of problematic issues, received by the operational group, and on protection of the people and infrastructure of border areas," the ministry said.

The ministry added that Belousov discussed the current situation with heads of three regions and with battlegroup commanders, and received reports from his deputies on material, medical, engineering and transport provision for border areas, as well as on provision for battlegroups with weapons, military and special vehicles.

Military drills
Russian naval group deployed to eastern Arctic Ocean — Defense Ministry
The fleet’s group will study possible areas of combat operations and conditions for special operations to destroy terrorists
Int’l institutions unable to resolve crises in Ukraine, Gaza — de Gaulle’s grandson
"With no real political will for peace, the scale of the conflicts is only growing," Pierre de Gaulle stressed, adding that "international institutions have proved to be useless"
Russia, China to hold joint drills in two seas in September — Chinese top brass
The drills will be held according to a plan agreed by the two countries, the Chinese ministry noted
Plane en route from Moscow to Istanbul makes unplanned landing in Warsaw — website
According to the online service database, the plane is owned by Turkey’s Pegasus
Lavrov says West doesn’t want to reach fair agreement on Ukraine
"The West wants to continue to do everything so that Russia, as they hope, approaches a situation when it will be possible to declare that a strategic defeat has been inflicted on us on the battlefield," the Russian foreign minister stressed
De Gaulle's grandson tells State Duma speaker about plans to move to Russia
On September 9, Vyacheslav Volodin met with Pierre de Gaulle in the State Duma
Kiev reiterates hopes for Moscow’s attendance of second peace conference
"It is very difficult to end this war diplomatically without the Russian side," Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said
Press review: Kiev bets on own arms production and US, NATO bearing down on Latin America
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 9th
Press review: Big bucks flow at EEF and Macron's PM pick has left talking impeachment
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 6th
Kiev seeks lifting of restrictions on strikes on Russia amid dire battlefield situation
However, according to Maria Zakharova, this will turn out to be "a plan of trouble" for Kiev rather than "a plan of victory"
Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
According to the report, the Russian military repelled two attacks by enemy assault groups towards Matveyevka and Olgovka, and foiled Ukrainian attempts to attack three settlements
Russian Battlegroup North hits Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region’s border area
According to the report, the operation was controlled online
It’s up to Eurasian nations to decide about their future, West must accept this — Lavrov
At the same time, the top Russian diplomat noted that no one is closing the doors on communicating with the West
Main thing in Ukraine settlement is protection of people's rights, says Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that it is easy to agree on the place and time of the negotiations on Ukraine, but first it is necessary to understand what will be discussed
China's trade turnover with other countries rises by 3.7% in January-August
In 2022, China's foreign trade turnover grew by 4.4% and reached a record $6.3 trillion
China-Russia trade turnover rises by 1.9% to $158.47 bln in January-August
According to the General Administration of Customs of China, imports of goods from Russia to China increased by 3.2% to $86.56 bln in the same period
Russia’s coal supplies total 100.9 mln tons to China, 26.2 mln tons to India in 2023
According to Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov, the geography of supplies includes countries of the Global South such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico, African countries and a number of others
Gulf countries call for return of Palestinian Authority to Gaza
"The Ministerial Council underscored the importance of preparing a comprehensive plan for the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza upon the conclusion of the war, reaffirming the GCC's rejection of entrenching the idea of separating Gaza from the West Bank, including East Jerusalem," the statement said
Lavrov says US attempts to meddle in Russian elections only unite people
According to the foreign minister, the United States "still cannot realize that longstanding attempts to stir up Russian society inevitably end in complete failure, as it happened this time"
Joint Polish-Lithuanian-Ukrainian military unit may be used to occupy Ukraine, Putin warns
The Russian leader stresses that if Polish units enter Lvov or some other territories in Ukraine, they will be staying put there to remain on the ground "for good"
UNGA should respect decisions by member countries including Russia — diplomat
President of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis said he had hoped the conflict in Ukraine would have come to an end already
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Armenia, EU begin visa liberalization talks — Armenian deputy PM
"We see this process as a strategic agenda on the modernization of such spheres as migration, people’s movements and border management," Mger Grigoryan said
Foreign aid to Ukraine a money laundering scheme, head of Chechnya says
Ramzan Kadyrov noted that there is no need to worry about hostilities currently happening on Russian territory
Gulf countries support mediatory efforts toward settling Ukrainian crisis
The ministers stressed that "that the GCC position on the Russian-Ukrainian crisis is based on the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, and the preservation of the international system based on respect for the sovereignty of states, their territorial integrity and political independence, non-interference in their internal affairs, and non-use or threat of force"
Coal supplies from Russia to China to return to 100 mln tons starting 2025 — minister
The export dynamics is affected by duties on Russian coal imposed by China, a drop in global prices, as well as coal producers’ supply and production costs that have risen in recent several years, Sergey Tsivilyov noted
Gulf countries stand for preserving Syria’s territorial integrity — statement
The Ministerial Council also affirmed its firm positions towards supporting the efforts of the United Nations to reach a political solution in Syria in line with Security Council Resolution 2254
First-ever Leo Tolstoy Peace Prize awarded to African Union
The prize was handed over to African Union Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat by Jury President and Bolshoi Theater Director Valery Gergiev
Putin congratulates Kim Jong Un on North Korea's 76th anniversary — Kremlin
The Russian leader noted that relations between the two countries remain at a high level, which was fully confirmed by the recent substantial and fruitful talks in Pyongyang
Kiev seeks more terror while weakening on battlefield — Foreign Ministry
"Everything is unfolding exactly as we said before: the weaker the Kiev regime becomes on the battlefield, despite receiving massive financial and military support, the more it seeks revenge by engaging in criminal terrorist activities," Maria Zakharova emphasized
De Gaulle's grandson elected as deputy chairman of Tolstoy Peace Prize jury
According to Vladimir Tolstoy, director general of the Leo Tolstoy State Museum, the writer's great-grandson, the prize will be awarded annually at the Bolshoi Theater
Russian Defense Ministry announces liberation of Kalinovo settlement in DPR
The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 810 servicemen in the area of responsibility of Russia’s South battlegroup over the day
Equipment failure may have caused crash of only Alex-251 amphibious aircraft
According to the source, the plane was flown by an experienced pilot
Enemy wanted to disrupt elections, sow panic, Russian society consolidated — politician
"As always, Russian society responded to aggression and escalation with even greater consolidation around our president," Boris Gryzlov said
Actor James Earl Jones, iconic voice of Darth Vader, dies at the age of 93
The cause of the actor's death was not made public
Russian forces liberate DPR’s Novogrodovka
Also the Defense Ministry said that Russian servicemen have hit a temporary deployment site of Ukraine’s Special Operations Center South
Yerevan hands over to Baku completely agreed draft of peace treaty — top diplomat
According to Ararat Mirzoyan, Armenia and Azerbaijan have all the chances to sign a peace treaty soon
Ukraine peace proposals fail to protect Russian speakers — Lavrov
According to the foreign minister, the root of the conflict in Ukraine was a crackdown on the rights of Russian-speaking residents by the Kiev regime following the coup in 2014
Russia becomes largest economy in Europe, 'being right in hot pursuit of Japan' — aide
Maxim Oreshkin stressed that the gradual loss of all these elements leads to long-term stagnation of the European economy
Seven civilians killed in Ukraine’s shelling attacks on DPR in past week
56 civilians were wounded during the week
Russian Su-34 jet hits Ukrainian forces in Kursk border area with aerial bombs
According to the Defense Ministry, after receiving confirmation from the intelligence service that the targets had been destroyed, the crew returned safely to the airfield
Ukrainian attacks thwarted: situation in Kursk Region
Over the day, Ukraine lost up to 240 servicemen and 13 armored vehicles, including two tanks and 11 armored combat vehicles
Kiev’s allies worried Ukraine could be pushed out of Kursk border area in a few months
Bloomberg reported that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that Kiev could use the situation in the Kursk Region "as a bargaining chip in talks"
FACTBOX: What is known about plane crash near Moscow
Moscow’s interregional transport prosecutor’s office has launched a probe into the crash
Hungary’s MOL reaches agreement on oil supplies from Russia via Druzhba pipeline
According to the document, in 2024 the Group "will take over ownership of the affected volumes of crude oil at the Belarus-Ukraine border, effective from 9 September 2024"
US pursuit for maintaining dominance in Middle East fails — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister added that there should be "an immediate cease-fire" and recalled that the root of the conflict's problem was the "80-year-old unresolved issue of the establishment of a Palestinian state"
World opting for BRICS as it is tired of US’ aggression — Russian diplomat
When asked why so many countries are seeking BRICS membership, Zakharova said that the world is tired of "America’s claims," attacks and "implicit or even explicit aggression."
Russia works for preventing major war in Middle East — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed to "a sharp deterioration of the military and political situation in the entire region - from the border of Lebanon and Israel to the Red Sea"
Princess Catherine of Wales completes her cancer treatment
The princess said that she would focus on making sure that the remission that had occurred lasted as long as possible
Foreign mercenaries operating in Kursk direction particularly brutal — security source
It is the mercenaries that act the most brutally towards civilians, a source in security agencies said
Russia - China mutual tourist flow to recover by 50% of pre-COVID figures in 2024
In terms of Chinese tourists visiting Russia, around 1 mln trips are expected in 2024
Gulf countries support Qatar, US, Egypt’s mediatory efforts toward Gaza settlement
The Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf has called for an immediate ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave
Apple unveils iPhone 16 models
The new models have the Action button introduced on the iPhone 15 Pro models last year, and a touch button for camera control, giving quick access to shooting settings
First televised debates between Trump and Harris to be held in the USA
All major US TV networks will broadcast the debate beginning at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time (4:00 a.m. Moscow time on Wednesday)
US approved five deliveries of cluster munitions to Kiev in 2023-2024 — report
"Ukraine may have acquired cluster munitions from other countries in this period, but reports of such transfers have been denied by the countries concerned," according to the data presented in the Coalition's annual Cluster Munition Monitor report
Armenia and EU start talks on visa regime liberalization — Pashinyan
The Armenian prime minister added that "especially after his speech in the European Parliament last year, discussions continue in the country regarding the possibility of joining the EU"
Restrictions lifted on operations of three Moscow airports — Russian aviation watchdog
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that air defense systems have intercepted and eliminated 20 Ukrainian drones over the Moscow Region overnight
Potential catastrophe at Kursk NPP to affect entire Europe — Russian officer
He said that he doesn’t understand "why Europe as yielded to America’s globalist interests and is doing everything it can to let America stage a catastrophe that would affect not only Russia and Ukraine, but also entire Europe."
Russia says its battlegroup North inflicts up to 150 casualties on Ukrainian troops
The Russian Defense Ministry also reported that air defenses shot down two French-made guided aerial bombs Hammer, four HIMARS rockets of US manufacture and 45 unmanned aerial vehicles
Turkey’s ambitions to join BRICS reflect its push to reduce reliance on West — newspaper
According to the Turkish newspaper, Turkey’s membership of BRICS will "complicate things at NATO," of which Turkey is one of the oldest allies
US, Europe working on substitutes for S-300 system, R-27 missile — Pentagon chief
Earlier, Western media outlets reported that Ukraine had failed to fully replace Soviet-made S-300 missile systems with Western-manufactured ones
Lavrov calls for practical steps toward establishing Palestinian State
The Russian foreign minister emphasized "the position that it is necessary to immediately stop violence, resolve humanitarian problems"
IDF stops UN convoy to check for Palestinian suspects
The Israeli military said they received intelligence that several Palestinian suspects could be hiding in one of the vehicles
Poll reveals what Russians think about office love, polyamory
It is noted that opinions are changing not only about relationships with colleagues, but also about romance between a subordinate and a supervisor
UN General Assembly opens 79th Session in New York
The Russian delegation will be led by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Zelensky destroying Ukrainian economy — politician
Viktor Medvedchuk stressed that "during martial law, Zelensky has been actively raising prices," for example, by signing a bill on raising excise duties on gas, diesel and autogas
Missing 75th Victory Day celebrations in Moscow would be a mistake for WWII allies — Putin
Russia sent invitations to many world leaders to attend the celebrations
Russia, Saudi Arabia aim to expand investment cooperation — Russian MFA
According to the ministry, during Sergey Lavrov's visit to the kingdom, the Russian Foreign Minister was received by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and met with the country's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
New Apple Watch Series 10 boasts thinner case, larger display
According to the company, it's the fastest-charging Apple Watch ever, reaching an 80% charge in 30 minutes
Hungary’s Orban prepares new peace initiative event in September — TV
The Hungarian PM did not give any details about the upcoming event
Syrsky to be fired over fallout from attack on Kursk Region, says Ukrainian politician
Ukraine’s former Interior Minister Yury Lutsenko said that the best Ukrainian units and equipment had been deployed to the Kursk Region
De Gaulle’s grandson says Putin wants peace, unlike Western leaders
"I believe in the wisdom of the Russian soul," Pierre de Gaulle said
Russia expects to launch visa-free regime with Saudi Arabia and Malaysia in 2025
Interstate agreements on abolishing visa regime are also being developed with Bahrain, some African countries and Kenya
Russia, North Korea to keep strengthening strategic partnership — Putin
"This, undoubtedly, meets the core interests of our peoples and is in line with the course on ensuring security and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the Northeastern Asian region in general," the Russian president said
Russian forces wipe out several dozen Ukrainian militants near Slavyansk in DPR
It is reported that the exact number of eliminated Ukrainian neo-Nazi fighters is currently being determined
Kiev loses over 11,400 troops since incursion in Kursk area — Russia’s top brass
The Ukrainian military also lost 89 tanks, 42 infantry fighting vehicles and 74 armored personnel carriers
Reports about death of child in UAV attack not confirmed, 46-year-old woman died
Andrey Vorobyov also reported that three people were injured as a result of a drone strike, they were hospitalized
Conditions in Russian hostage even better than in Ukrainian units — commander
Major General Apty Alaudinov said that Russia "fully provides the prisoners of war with food and everything they need, and they receive full medical care"
Russian air defense intercepts, eliminates 144 Ukrainian drones over nine Russian regions
According to Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz, there have been no casualties or damage in the region as a result of the massive attack by the Ukrainian armed forces
Harris team brings in Trump's stand-in to prepare for debate — newspaper
The two presidential candidates will debate on September 10 on ABC in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Large package of documents to be prepared for BRICS summit in Kazan — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, Russia plans more than a hundred various BRICS events throughout its presidency
Drones attack Russian regions: aftermath
According to the latest reports, a 46-year-old woman was killed in a drone attack in Ramenskoye of the Moscow Region
US to face domestic problems regardless of presidential election results — Russian MFA
The next US presidential election will take place in November 2024
Russia, China regularly exchange views on Middle East settlement — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat recalled that Beijing had earlier come up with an initiative for resolving the Palestinian-Israeli crisis and drew attention to its similarity to similar efforts by Moscow
Ukrainian troops targeting civilian vehicles in Kursk Region — volunteer
Alexander Kasaurov cited an incident when a Ukrainian drone broke the windshield of a moving car with two civilians on board, a man and a woman
FACTBOX: Drone attack on Moscow and other Russian regions
At least 14 drones were shot down by air defense forces during an attempt to attack Moscow and the Moscow Region, several dozen UAVs were destroyed in other regions of Russia
Russia plans to create 90 nm lithography machine — minister
The first commercial specimen of the lithographic printer operating on the 350 nm topology already appeared this year
Yerevan, Baku agree upon 13 articles, preface of draft peace agreement
According to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the part of the peace agreement approved so far includes a provision on "establishing diplomatic relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan"
Residents of five houses evacuated after drone attack in Moscow Region’s Ramenskoye
Andrey Vorobyov noted that the blow came to five balconies on Vysokovoltnaya Street
Kremlin aware of Scholz’s 'peace plan' only from media
"We are not rejecting any plans in advance but it is necessary to understand what this is about," Dmitry Peskov noted
Persian Gulf countries concerned about Iran's nuclear program — statement
According to the statement, the Persian Gulf countries are ready to cooperate to solve problems related to Iran's nuclear program and to participate in all relevant negotiations at the regional and international levels
Kremlin sees no reason for Putin to give interview to freed US journalist Gershkovich
Eight Russian nationals, detained or convicted in several NATO countries, as well as two minors, had returned home following a prisoner swap conducted at Ankara’s airport
Ukraine pulling fresh forces to Kursk area — Russian officer
According to the commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit Apty Alaudinov, there were no large-scale attacks on Wednesday
French war correspondent says country had hand in planning attack on Kursk
It is reported that France strategically calls its military specialists in Ukraine mercenaries to avoid responsibility
BRICS countries may present instruments for mutual settlements at summit in Kazan
The key principles in designing the new financial system are decentralization of international interaction and the use of digital technologies, Andrey Mikhailishin said
Firefighters extinguish fire in Rostov Region depot 12 days after drone attack
There were no casualties
PM Mishustin to meet with President of Uzbekistan Mirziyoyev on second day of his visit
The Prime Minister will be received in the building of the Senate of the Republic of Uzbekistan
IAEA chief rules out restarting reactors at Zaporozhye nuke plant amid ongoing hostilities
According to Rafael Grossi, all the plant’s reactors remain in cold shutdown
Russian Navy launches Ocean 2024 strategic drills
It is reported that the drills will be conducted in a bilateral format under General Direction of Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev
Nine-year-old child killed in Ramenskoye drone strike
Another person was injured, Governor of the Moscow Region Andrey Vorobyov reported
US resident arrested on charges of conspiring to evade US sanctions against Russia
According to the charges, Sam Bhambhani worked with a Russian citizen who resold laser equipment to a subsidiary of the Russian government-owned company Rosatom from 2015 to 2021
