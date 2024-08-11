Russia says its troops prevented Ukrainian attempts to break deeper into Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russian servicemen prevented attempts by the Ukrainian military to break deeper into Russia’s Kursk Region over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Over the course of the past day, active actions of the battlegroup North units and arriving reserves, strikes by army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and artillery fire in the areas of the settlements of Tolpino, Zhuravli, and Obshchy Kolodez prevented attempts of the enemy’s mobile groups to break deeper into Russian territory using armored vehicles," the ministry said.

The ministry said the Russian military destroyed four armored vehicles, including three US-made Stryker armored fighting vehicles.

Air defenses shot down four Tochka-U missiles and 14 drones over the region.