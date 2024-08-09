Russian Navy completes drills on use of fleets, Caspian Flotilla — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The Russian Navy has completed large-scale drills involving its fleets as well as the Caspian Flotilla, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The Russian Navy has completed large-scale drills on the use of its fleets and the Caspian Flotilla in special operational areas. Navy units that took part in the routine drills in the operational areas of the Northern, the Pacific and Baltic fleets, as well as in the area of responsibility of the Caspian Flotilla, have started to scale down their forces," the statement reads.

According to the Defense Ministry, ship crews will soon return to their permanent bases.

"Based on how the fleets and the flotilla implemented their assigned missions, I believe that the goal of the exercise has been achieved. The Navy’s General Staff will thoroughly assess the performance of ship and aircraft crews and coastal units during the comprehensive combat training," Navy Commander Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said.

A total of 300 ships, boats, submarines and support vessels, as well as over 50 aircraft and more than 200 pieces of military and special equipment were involved in the exercise. Over 20,000 troops and civilian personnel took part in the drills. Within a few days, they carried out more than 300 combat exercises involving the use of weapons, including anti-aircraft missile firing and artillery firing at mock sea and air targets.

During the exercise, command units trained on how to cooperate with other security agencies and federal bodies to organize bases, suppress illegal activities at sea, carry out rescue operations at sea and other missions.