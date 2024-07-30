Rostec chief tells Putin about use of Supercam drones in special operation

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russia successfully uses Supercam drones in the special military operation, Rostec Chief Executive Officer Sergey Chemezov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The Supercam UAV is also a new modern version. It is produced in both reconnaissance version and kamikaze versions. It took us literally five months to start the production of these UAVs, setting up a workshop with an area of more than 30,000 square meters. These drones are now being actively produced there. And today they are being used very well in the zone of the special military operation," he said.

It was reported In May that Rostec had scaled up production of the reconnaissance and attack drone Supercam for the needs of the Russian military over the previous five months. According to Chemezov, the area of the UAV production workshop is 35,000 square meters.