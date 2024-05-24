Specialists in Crimea improve FPV drones’ communication system, double range

SIMFEROPOL, May 24. /TASS/. A drone competence center in Crimea has improved the long-range communication system of FPV (first-person view) drones, thus enabling the vehicles to fly twice farther, Vitaly Romanov, the center's founder and supervisor of the all-Russia project Archangel, has told TASS.

"Now we are testing long-range communication for flying at distances of 30 kilometers or more. For now FPV drones with a payload of 3-4 kg fly 15 km at the most. We are cooperating with the Russian Ministry of Defense on the introduction of all new ideas and products on the battlefield. We plan to show and demonstrate the results of our work at an event of the People's Military-Industrial Complex in the Moscow Region on June 14-16, where we will undergo a range and payload test program. So to say, we will show our products and ideas in action," he said.

Romanov remarked that the developed improvement was also applicable to heavy drones, reconnaissance drones and suicide drones.

"We also believe it is most effective to use heavier drones for remote mine-laying on land and at sea. Shuttle drones can be employed to deliver supplies and ammunition: they can carry a lot and fly far at low costs. They are reusable and multifunctional. We also keep in mind reconnaissance planes and suicide drones. The effective reasonable use of such aircraft begins at a distance of 30 km. It makes no sense to use them at smaller distances. Each winch launch exposes positions, because it requires too much space. Besides, current drones are capable of flying 30 km," said Romanov.

The all-Russia project Archangel was formed by a group of enthusiasts in 2022 shortly after the special military operation began. Romanov said its centers have trained over 2,000 pilots and instructors.