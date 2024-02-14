{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Russia's defense industry

‘Penitsillin’ passive counter-artillery system unique among competitors — design bureau

"System detects enemy artillery not with radars, but due to the combination of acoustic and thermal reconnaissance," Vektor Research Institute told
© Valery Matytsin/TAS

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Due to the combination of thermal and acoustic reconnaissance methods, Russia’s "Penitsillin" counter-battery system does not reveal itself by radiation, which makes it unique compared to similar foreign-made systems, Ruselectronics’ Vektor Research Institute told TASS.

"The Penitsillin is unique, first and foremost, because, unlike most other similar foreign-made counter-artillery systems, it detects enemy artillery not with radars, but due to the combination of acoustic and thermal reconnaissance. The system does not reveal itself with radar radiation, while providing high data precision," the Institute said, answering a question about the system’s export potential.

The system has been developed by the Vektor Institute, part of Rostec’s Ruselectronics JSC. It is designed for search for positions of enemy artillery guns, mortars, MLRS launchers, missile air defense systems and tactical missiles, while simultaneously adjusting own artillery fire.

The system includes several sound sensors, installed onto the ground, as well as an electronic optical module. The system receives and processes acoustic signals from explosion shells and provides information about detonation location and accuracy and provides the location of guns. It takes no longer than five seconds to obtain coordinates of an isolated target.

The first shipments of these systems to the Russian Armed Forces started in late 2020. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly reported that Penitstillin systems successfully operate on southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, where they detect and help destroying Ukrainian self-propelled artillery systems and howitzers. This system allows Russian forces to detect enemy artillery positions and return fire within several seconds after an attack.

Tags
Russian defense industry
IAEA chief’s visit to Moscow to take place in late February — press service
Last week, the IAEA chief visited the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant for the fourth time
Read more
Politico questions Europe’s ability to defend itself without US
It is reported that following Trump’s loss to Biden in the 2020 presidential election, "it seemed like everything had gone back to normal"
Read more
Moscow to respond if Western countries promote anti-Russia rhetoric in Africa — MFA
"We are far from a baselessly negative attitude to relations between Africa and the West as such as this would mean we come to resemble our opponents," Vsevolod Tkachenko said
Read more
Russia calls on Yerevan, Baku to exercise restraint, hopes for dialogue — Kremlin
"We will watch very closely and continue our contacts with both sides," Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
West prepares to appoint 'viceroy' in Ukraine — intelligence director
According to Sergey Naryshkin, "a wide range of Russophobic-minded American and European politicians claim the role of such a de facto 'viceroy' of the West in Ukraine"
Read more
Yemen’s Houthis attack US ship in Red Sea — rebel spokesman
It is reported that two missiles were fired at the ship, but the crew was not injured
Read more
Biden, Zelensky responsible for deaths in Ukraine — US journalist Hinkle
The US has transferred more than 60 packages of military aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the special military operation
Read more
440 people, including 112 children, evacuated from burning house in Anapa
People will be taken to temporary accommodation centers
Read more
Press review: Putin interview sparks buzz and new Finnish President Stubb to toe NATO line
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 12th
Read more
Shelling of residents on Dnieper left bank causes no outflow of population — governor
Vladimir Saldo emphasized that now a gradual increase in the number of residents on the left bank of the Dnieper can already be seen, with exact numbers unclear
Read more
Moscow State University ranked 84th best in the world
Twenty-five Russian universities made the QS University Rankings 2020
Read more
US Senate passes bill on aid to Ukraine
This is a package bill which does not contain any provisions for tougher controls at the US’ southern border with Mexico
Read more
Russian gas to keep flowing to Austria even after OMV’s withdrawal from contract — expert
"If gas is purchased on the exchange it is very difficult to define its origin," Otto Musilek said
Read more
Moldovagaz saves $553 mln from November 2021 to November 2022 purchasing gas from Gazprom
Vadim Cheban reported earlier that Gazprom could again become the only gas supplier to the republic starting May if it offered a favorable price
Read more
Western reactions to Putin's interview with Carlson show 'medicine hit target' — Medvedev
A significant part of the two-hour conversation was devoted to the Ukrainian conflict and Russia's relations with the United States, NATO and the West in general
Read more
Russian defense equipment transfer from Ecuador to Ukraine proving it is not 'scrap metal'
Russia offered options of interaction to keep the equipment and the materiel serviceable to Ecuador but no response followed, the Service noted
Read more
What matters most is that Western leaders watched Putin’s interview with Carlson — Kremlin
Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Russian media that "Scholz disobeyed US instructions not to watch the interview"
Read more
Russian Interior Ministry putting PM Callas on wanted list 'just the beginning' — MFA
Earlier, Estonian Prime Minister and Secretary of State Kaja Kallas and Taimar Peterkop, as well as Lithuanian Culture Minister Simonas Kairys appeared in the wanted list of the Russian Interior Ministry
Read more
Ukrainian opposition politician Medvedchuk says was exchanged for foreign captives in 2022
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, he had been placed under house arrest on unlawful high treason charges
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
US leadership’s mistakes may lead to global catastrophe — Russian Security Council
Mikhail Popov said hat, the only person in the US, who can issue a nuclear weapons launch order, is currently the US President, who is characterized as "elderly man with poor memory"
Read more
Kiev deems dead fighters missing to avoid removing bodies from battlefield — Ukrainian POW
According to Andrey Lazarkevich, in the current situation Ukrainian servicemen prefer to surrender as prisoners of war
Read more
Beijing opposes sanctions against Chinese companies cooperating with Russia — statement
The Chinese diplomats said that the country "will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises"
Read more
Donbass could have been back in Ukraine with Minsk agreements — diplomat
Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya added that people in Donbass wanted to "speak the Russian language and honor the memory of those who liberated this land from Nazism", but Kiev "responded to their calls with violence and blood"
Read more
Alternatives to adidas Running app begin to appear in Russia — sport official
On February 13, adidas Running app users received a notification indicating that the app would be discontinued in Russia
Read more
GECF summit in Algeria to focus on gas issue amid geopolitical changes — minister
Such an "important event of global scale as the GECF summit will lay out the way forward to stable, safe and prosperous energy future for member states to push the gas industry to participating in ensuring energy security, support of the energy shift in the long run," Mohamed Arkab noted
Read more
Gazprom will continue to supply gas to Austria as long as possible — ex-OMV manager
Earlier, Austria’s Minister for Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology Leonore Gewessler said that Vienna must prepare a way out of the agreements on Russian gas supplies concluded by OMV
Read more
Russian banks prevent fraudulent thefts worth $63.5 bln in 2023 — Bank of Russia
As a result of attacks by cyber fraudsters, bank customer losses increased by 11.5%
Read more
Russia no longer sees Vienna as venue for talks — diplomat
Austria’s neutral status has been marred, Dmitry Lyubinsky said
Read more
Serbia's PM labels Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson as 'phenomenal'
Ana Brnabic congratulated Tucker Carlson for "bravely conducting" an interview with the Russian president
Read more
Turkey ready to serve as Gaza mediator and guarantor for solution to crisis — Erdogan
"Any step towards a solution to the Palestinian problem, made without the creation of a Palestinian state, will be incomplete," the Turkish leader emphasized
Read more
Russian intelligence reports cases of Ukrainian elites switching over to Russian side
Sergey Naryshkin went on to say that such concerns from Moscow's opponents came up during discussions to appoint the West's new "special emissary" to Ukraine
Read more
Russia to respond to seizure of its assets with very tough measures — Foreign Ministry
The West is seeking to confiscate Russian assets to compensate for the heavy costs of maintaining "the bloody Ukrainian conflict and the Kiev regime," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Post-McDonald’s era: Russian successor picks new logo
The press service did not provide a detailed description of the new trademark
Read more
NATO disintegration is just a matter of time, says Politico
It is reported that the only real question the election will resolve for Europe’s security is the timing of NATO’s collapse
Read more
Pope Francis’ visit Moscow, Kiev not being prepared at this point, Russian envoy says
Russian Ambassador to Vatican Ivan Soltanovsky said that good intentions of pontiff "raise no doubts"
Read more
Denazification of Kiev regime fundamental for both Russia, Ukraine — Duma speaker
Earlier, the director of the state museum-reserve, the Kiev Pechersk Lavra, subordinate to the Ministry of Culture, Maxim Ostapenko proposed to include the remains of Stolypin, buried on the territory of the Lavra, in the exchange fund with Russia
Read more
Europe abdicates from any geostrategic role whatsoever, leaving US in charge — El Mundo
The article also states that, unlike the US, the EU invests in social peace
Read more
Zelensky's presidential powers to expire May 21 — Ukrainian legislator
Alexander Dubinsky argues that the only situation where the president can continue to fulfill his duties after the expiration of his term is the period until the president-elected takes office
Read more
Musk decries 'insane censorship' over attempts to restrict Putin interview online
According to Malaysian journalist Ian Miles Cheong, the White House allegedly demanded that Meta "significantly restrict the distribution of the interview" on the Facebook platform
Read more
US, UK want Gaza placed under Israel’s strategic control — Lavrov
"This prescription does not envision moving towards a Palestinian state, but putting Gaza under the advantageous control of the Israeli authorities," the top Russian diplomat emphasized
Read more
Baku urges Yerevan to refrain from military escalation
It also noted that after the military provocation, in which an Azerbaijani border guard was wounded, the Azerbaijani side hit the Armenian outpost
Read more
Ukrainian military expert says situation in Avdeyevka turns critical
It is reported that the 3rd assault brigade had been sent to Avdeyevka
Read more
Both chambers of Russia’s parliament to announce suspension of PACE membership next week
According to Leonid Slutsky, Russia is not withdrawing from the OSCE, while it may revisit its decision on membership in the OSCE PA after completing the special military operation
Read more
Russian diplomat says Ukraine being converted into international private military company
Rodion Miroshnik noticed that "Ukraine is simply being turned into a war machine expected to resist and create problems for Russia"
Read more
South Africa makes request to ICJ over Israel’s actions in Rafah
The request stresses that the court has the right to decide at any time as to "whether the circumstances of the case require the indication of provisional measures which ought to be taken or complied with by any or all of the parties" to the conflict
Read more
Tucker Carlson reports on death of American reporter in Ukrainian custody
Gonzalo Lira was in prison because of criticism of the governments of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and US President Joe Biden, the TV presenter said
Read more
Blinken says he talked over the phone with Paul Whelan, who is being held in Russian jail
US intensive efforts to bring Paul home continue every single day, added Antony Blinken
Read more
WADA imposes sanctions on over 240 Russian athletes on basis of Moscow LIMS data
President of Agency Witold Banka said in October 2023 that as many as 222 Russian athletes had been punished on the basis of the LIMS data
Read more
Russia open for dialogue with any pragmatic political forces in Austria — ambassador
Dmitry Lyubinsky noted that the official dialogue with Vienna is currently in a state of "deep freeze"
Read more
Expropriation of assets to shock global economy — Kremlin
The expropriation of assets "can seriously shatter all the pillars of the global economy," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Tucker Carlson takes swipe at Biden, calls him ‘nonconscious menace’
US journalist added that, after spending eight days in Moscow, he realized that Russia, while being the largest country in the world, is also "wildly diverse, linguistically, culturally, religiously"
Read more
Russian Su-25 crews defy enemy jamming efforts to strike Ukrainian stronghold
Combat pilots made launches of S-13 unguided aircraft rockets and safely returned to their home airfield to prepare for another mission
Read more
Putin’s interview with US journalist racks 150 mln views on X social network
The video was "liked" by more than 860,000 users
Read more
Russia sees no prospects for stabilization in Gaza given Israel’s position — Lavrov
The top Rusian diplomat said that Russia drew attention at the UN Security Council meeting on the Palestinian issue to its long-standing initiative to hold consultations with the region’s countries to "harmonize their approaches in support of the creation of a Palestinian state"
Read more
NDB head says BRICS nations to outpace G7 in terms of share in global GDP by 2028
BRICS states will account for 35-40% of global GDP, Dilma Rousseff said
Read more
US House supports impeachment of Secretary of Homeland Security
Following the vote, 214 lawmakers voted in favor of the initiative, while 213 voted against it
Read more
Middle East has chance to move out of West’s shadow — expert
Nikolay Surkov stressed that today the Middle East was witnessing what he described as "the formation of regional centers of power that can theoretically unite the region and calm things down"
Read more
Russian troops advance near Ugledar as Ukrainian army decreases activity
According to the report, Russian forces retained the initiative in the south Donetsk area
Read more
Russian Interior Ministry declares Latvian justice, finance, agriculture ministers wanted
Aseradens, Krauze and former Interior Minister Maria Golubeva have been also put on the wanted list on criminal charges, according to the ministry’s database
Read more
FSB finds secret files of Ukrainian intel services, cache of weapons in Mariupol
A grenade launcher, a machine gun and a rifle have been confiscated from the cache, while the secret files have been sent for analysis
Read more
Armenian Defense Ministry issues strict order to prevent escalation on Azerbaijani border
Nikol Pashinyan stressed that Armenia is doing its best to achieve concrete results in the peace process
Read more
Price of Brent oil surpasses $83 per barrel on London’s ICE first since January 30
By 8:03 p.m. Moscow time (5:03 p.m. GMT), the price of Brent oil narrowed gains to 1.16% trading at $82.81 per barrel
Read more
Estonian prime minister declared wanted for desecration of historical memory — Kremlin
Earlier, Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Secretary of State Taimar Peterkop, as well as Lithuanian Culture Minister Simonas Kairys appeared on the wanted list of the Russian Interior Ministry
Read more
MiG design bureau shows refueling drone, light fighter models at MAKS 2021 air show
The drone is made using the flying wing principle and can operate teaming up with the MiG looking-forward fighter
Read more
UK, US carry out new strike against Houthi targets in Yemen — Al Masirah
According to the channel, the area of Ras Isa port in Yemen's Al Hudaydah governorate was attacked
Read more
Europe witnesses crackdown on undesirable dissident media — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that in Europe any media outlets and sources that deviate from the mainstream trend are immediately labeled as propaganda tools
Read more
Switzerland can't be trusted as mediator on Ukraine — Lavrov
Non-NATO and non-EU member Switzerland supports the EU's anti-Russian sanctions
Read more
France shuts down two nuclear reactors over fire at Chinon NPP — authority
A transformer of Reactor 3 caught fire in a non-nuclear sector, the statement said
Read more
Resuming Moscow-Tokyo dialogue hinges on policy shift from Japan — diplomat
The ministry put the blame for the deterioration of Russian-Japanese relations "entirely on official Tokyo, which sacrificed its national interests to the United States’ geopolitical ambitions"
Read more
Canada refuses to extradite Nazi Hunka — Russian ambassador to Ottawa
A corresponding note was received from the Canadian Foreign Ministry on February 12
Read more
Russia says its forces destroyed Ukraine’s French-made SAMP-T air defense system
The system was destroyed during strikes by Russian artillery, rocket forces and drones
Read more
Russian army inflicts losses on Ukrainian manpower, materiel in 114 areas
It is reported that the Russian army destroyed up to 250 servicemen and 9 pieces of equipment of the Ukrainian army south of Donetsk in one day
Read more
Moscow Exchange announces suspension of trading on its securities market
The MOEX index was at 3,254.83 points (+0.19%), while the RTS index rose to 1,122.89 points (+0.17%)
Read more
American journalist Tucker Carlson leaves Russia — social networks
Users published a photo of Carlson on the night flight from Moscow to Belgrade
Read more
China records first human infection with avian influenza A(H10N5) virus — WHO
However, the agency recommended to "avoid high-risk environments, such as live animal markets or farms, and avoid contact with live poultry or surfaces that might be contaminated by birds or poultry droppings"
Read more
Ukraine’s new commander-in-chief says army on the defensive now
According to Alexander Syrsky, in the course of defensive actions, Ukrainian troops will use fortified structures, drones and electronic warfare means to retain their positions
Read more
Registration of Russian presidential candidates over, there will be four of them
For the first time since 2008, there will only be four options in the ballot - Leonid Slutsky of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), Vladislav Davankov of New People, Nikolay Kharitonov of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) and incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Roof of burning apartment house in Anapa partially collapses
The fire started in the mansard of an 11-storey residential house in Anapa on Tuesday evening
Read more
Starlink terminals fail to give Ukraine advantage over Russia — governor
"If earlier Starlink was mentioned in enemy propaganda as another miracle weapon, now there is practically no talk about it," Vladimir Saldo added
Read more
Former MP says Ukrainian troops suffer losses during strike on Kiev-controlled area in DPR
It is reported that the losses could be about 200 troops
Read more
Putin describes Ukraine as artificial state
"We have every reason to affirm that Ukraine is an artificial state that was shaped at Stalin's will," the Russian President said
Read more
IAEA chief’s visit to Moscow to take place in late February — press service
Last week, the IAEA chief visited the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant for the fourth time
Read more
Russian forces advance near Verbovoye, Rabotino in Zaporozhye — official
Vladimir Rogov noted that Russian units captured three strongholds of the Ukrainian armed forces northeast of the village of Novoprokopovka in the Zaporozhye direction
Read more
Share of Russian gas in Austrian imports at 98% as other purchases decline — expert
Earlier, the Austrian Ministry of Energy reported that the share of Russian natural gas in Austria's energy balance reached 98% in December 2023
Read more
Putin, Carlson spoke briefly 'off the record' after wrapping up interview — Kremlin
The US journalist said earlier that he chatted with the Russian president after their interview, it was not on the record and Carlson refused to disclose what they spoke about
Read more
Third of Ukrainian troops surrender near Lisichansk, LPR’s envoy to Russia says
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the operation to liberate the LPR would be brought to an end as soon as the operation in Lisichansk was finished
Read more
Press review: Global fear of Russian bear wanes and IDF’s Rafah strike to spoil Cairo ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 13th
Read more
Russia’s public health watchdog develops prototype of unique flu vaccine — official
The Second Future Technologies Forum kicked off on Tuesday at Moscow’s World Trade Center with a focus on medical and healthcare issues
Read more
Russian company of Siemens Energy files for bankruptcy — register
The decision is due to the impossibility to continue economic activity in the long term, the refusal of specific creditors to resolve the dispute peacefully, the actual suspension of economic activity, and insufficient profitability
Read more
US cannot state that Russian economy will collapse — ambassador
Objective statistics and analytic calculations, including those published by the Bretton Woods Institutions, prove otherwise, Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
White House not ready to say when F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots will end
John Kirby forwarded the question to the US Department of Defense
Read more
WW3 may begin before Biden's term up, Trump says
Donald Trump specifically said in January that Joe Biden's policy had turned the world into hell and was leading the United States to a bloodbath
Read more
Third generation of Ratnik combat gear with active exoskeleton expected by 2025 — ministry
The Ratnik is a system of advanced protective and communication equipment, weapons and ammunition
Read more
Kiev regime must accept new reality before any peace talks — Kremlin
It failed to do so in March 2022, said Dmitry Peskov
Read more
Military mobilization of 500,000 Ukrainians could cost $34 bln — financial expert
Kiev may as well start printing money to tackle the problem, as a new mobilization is inevitable for Ukraine even if it lacks the money to carry it out, Yevgeny Dubogryz argued
Read more
US base in eastern Syria comes under missile attack — TV
According to Al Mayadeen information? explosions could be heard from the area where the base is located
Read more
Lavrov, Valdai Club experts to discuss ways to resolve Middle East issue
The top Russian diplomat earlier pointed out that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was another example of a regional tragedy created by US policies
Read more
Ukrainian opposition politician says special op only way to ensure future for Ukrainians
Viktor Medvedchuk recalled the actual ethnocide that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has unleashed against the Russian-speaking population, history and the Russian language
Read more
Germany plans to sell up to 30% in Uniper in 2025 — Reuters
In December 2022, the German government completed the nationalization of the energy company, gaining control over 99% of its shares
Read more
Russia’s defeat in Ukraine impossible, Elon Musk says
The US businessman urged US residents to "contact their elected representatives" about the Ukraine assistance package being debated in Congress
Read more