Russian army receives six sets of air defense weapons systems — deputy defense minister

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russia’s land forces have brigade and division sets of air defense weapons systems as par of the state defense order, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said.

"In the interests of land forces and joint-force procurement: six brigade and division sets of air defense systems and anti-missile systems, as well as other air defense weapons for land troops. More than 4,000 armored combat vehicles: tanks and tank support fighting vehicles, combat infantry carriers and armored fighting vehicles," he said while reporting about new and overhauled weapons and combat vehicle that were commissioned in 2023 under the state defense order.

Apart from that, in his words, in the past year the Russian army received more than 300,000 pieces of engineering weapons and equipment, including remote mining systems, robotic demining systems, heavy mechanized bridges, 193 radio-electronic warfare systems, communications means, including more than 93,000 radio stations.

As for man-portable weapons, the armed forces received 300,000 submachine guns, sniper rifles, grenade launchers, rocket-propelled anti-personnel flamethrowers, aiming devices of various modifications. The army also received more than a million body armors, flak helmets, combat equipment and other body protectors, Krivoruchko added.