Russia’s Battlegroup South repel four Ukrainian attacks

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russian troops have repelled four Ukrainian army attacks in course of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Battlegroup South Spokesman Vadim Astafyev told TASS on Sunday.

"Units of Battlegroup South have repelled four attacks of the Ukrainian army’s 24th mechanized and 81st airmobile brigades near the settlements of Shumy and Belogorovka," he stated.

Acording to Astafyev, a damage was inflicted with the use or artillery to manpower and military hardware of the enemy’s 22nd, 28th and 93rd mechanized brigades near the settlements of Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka and Chasov Yar.

The enemy’s losses in the Donetsk direction amounted to 320 personnel killed and wounded, he said.

In counter-battery fire, Astafyev continued, Russian forces destroyed a Msta-B howitzer and a D-20 howitzer.

Russian air defense and electronic warfare systems shot down four Ukrainian UAV’s near the settlements of Bogdanovka and Belogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as well as one HIMARS rocket, he added.