Ukraine reinforcing troops in Krasny Liman, Svatovo areas - DPR head

DONETSK, September 29. /TASS/. Ukraine is reinforcing its troops in the Krasny Liman and Svatovo areas, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Friday.

"In the Krasny Liman and Svatovo areas, we observe the rotation of units on the frontline. We can say that the enemy has augmented its capacities. We see that the enemy is bolstering its capacities in terms of electronic warfare. We know what to do with this. No serious changes are observed in the positions of the warring parties," he said on his Telegram channel.