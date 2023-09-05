Top foreign defense officials back Russia’s path toward building multipolar world — Shoigu

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Foreign defense officials who took part in the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security expressed their support for Russia’s course toward multipolarity, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said.

"The 11th Moscow Conference on International Security was held in August. It brought together 800 delegates from 76 countries and six international organizations, including 26 defense ministers, 16 deputy defense ministers and military chiefs of staff. The foreign defense officials [in attendance] expressed their support for Russia’s foreign policy course toward strengthening multipolarity, and voiced their readiness to further develop constructive cooperation with our country in the field of defense," he said on a conference call.

Russia’s top defense official pointed out that the international security conference proved the failure of Western efforts to isolate Russia. "The conference has demonstrated Russia’s authoritative position in the international arena and demonstrated the failure of Western attempts to isolate it," he pointed out.

Shoigu also summarized the results of the Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum, in which 1,500 enterprises and organizations, including 83 foreign companies, took part, noting that they exhibited over 28,500 samples of military and dual-use equipment. "Military delegations from 83 countries, including 41 high-level ones, as well as representatives of six international organizations, took part at the forum. <…> Twenty state procurement contracts valued at over 400 billion rubles have been concluded. <…> The forum has once again proved that, even under sanctions pressure, it remains a platform for countries ready to build an equal partnership in the military-technical sphere," the defense minister added.

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum was held at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on August 14-20. Foreign defense officials, representatives of international organizations, military experts and diplomats gathered to discuss threats to global and regional stability, as well as security issues in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Latin America.