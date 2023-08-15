Russian tech giant shows latest counter-battery warfare system at Army forum

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The state tech corporation Rostec demonstrated the latest counter-battery warfare system at the Army 2023 international military-technical forum, the Rostec press office announced on Tuesday.

"The Ruselectronics and High Precision Systems Holding Companies within the state corporation Rostec jointly with Rosoboronexport demonstrated an advanced counter-battery warfare station at the Army 2023 forum. The system makes it possible to detect enemy artillery positions at a distance of 38 km, determine their exact coordinates and destroy them with the use of automatic fire control within the shortest time possible. The technical solution integrates the Penitsillin automated acoustic-thermal artillery reconnaissance system and the Planshet-A artillery fire control equipment," the press office said.

The latest counter-battery warfare station can employ any artillery system and also operational multiple rocket launchers as its weaponry, it elaborated.

The station’s Penitsillin system registers acoustic and thermal signals from artillery shots and shell blasts and lays them out on an electronic map. The Planshet-A fire control system integrated with the Penitsillin processes data, calculates firing coordinates and transmits them to gun commanders. It takes on average no more than a minute to determine target coordinates and implement the fire control cycle, it said.

As compared to most similar equipment, the Penitsillin automated artillery and battlefield reconnaissance system uncovers enemy artillery with the help of the new principle of combined thermal and acoustic reconnaissance instead of radars and, therefore, cannot be suppressed by jamming. The system registers acoustic and thermal signals from shots and explosions, issues exact coordinates of the location of guns and enters them into an electronic map.

The Planshet-A is the first Russian tablet computer designed for artillery fire control. It was engineered by the Signal All-Russian Research Institute and presented at the Army 2020 forum. Signal CEO Vladimir Pimenov said at the time that the company had signed the first state contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry for its production.

The Army 2023 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on August 14-20. About 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises and 85 foreign companies and businesses from seven countries are participating in the forum’s expositions and business program.

The forum has been organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS is the forum’s strategic media partner.