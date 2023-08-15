Avtodom to start producing cars at former Mercedes plant in 2024 — minister

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow region/, August 15. /TASS/. Avtodom dealer may start the production of cars at Mercedes’ former plant in Russia in 2024, Deputy Prime Minister, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters on the sidelines of the Army-2023 forum.

"Hopefully colleagues will finalize their agreements with industrial partners chosen and launch production next year," he said when asked when production at Mercedes’ former plant would start.

