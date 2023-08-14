Russia’s defense chief inspects aviation innovations at Army 2023 international arms show

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 14. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu inspected advanced aviation innovations, including the latest drones, helicopters and air-launched weapons at the Kubinka airfield near Moscow as part of the Army 2023 international military-technical forum.

"There should be a reasonable cost/efficiency ratio of any item and, therefore, it is better to repurpose some of the armaments displayed here. Advanced armaments should represent guided weapons with the enhanced jam-resistant capability," the defense chief after his inspection.

Representatives of domestic defense enterprises showed the defense chief innovations in engines for unmanned aerial vehicles of various classes, advanced air-launched weapons and the latest fixed-and rotary-wing aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

At the Kubinka airfield, Shoigu also viewed the exposition of advanced aircraft, among them the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet, the Su-30SM2 fighter, the Su-34 frontline bomber, the Mi-26T2V military transport helicopter, the Ka-32A11M multirole helicopter, the Inokhodets, Termit, Altius-RU and Forpost-R UAVs, as well as the Grom attack drone, the Shershen UAV and other aviation equipment.

The Russian defense chief also inspected the upgraded Mi-28NM combat helicopter and the modernized Ka-52M reconnaissance/strike gunship with Vikhr-1 air-launched missiles and the latest Item-305 air-to-surface missile.

In addition, Shoigu viewed the operation of a mobile battlefield aircraft repair system that can be deployed at permanent airbases and operational airfields and can provide for the repair of aircraft engines, among other things.

The Army 2023 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on August 14-20. About 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises and 85 foreign companies and businesses from seven countries are participating in the forum’s expositions and business program.

The forum has been organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS is the forum’s strategic media partner.