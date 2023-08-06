Russian troops repel eight Ukraine’s attacks in Kupyansk area in past day — top brass

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The Russian military have continued to improve the tactical situation in their areas of responsibility in the Kupyansk area in the past 24 hours, repelling eight attacks by Ukrainian troops, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said.

"In the Kupyansk area, assault units of the battlegroup West continued to improve the tactical position in their areas of responsibility. Eight attacks and counterattacks by Ukrainian armed forces were successfully repelled in the area of the population centers of Sinkovka, Olshana in the Kharkov Region and Novoselovskoye in the Lugansk People's Republic," he said.

Konashenkov specified that air and artillery strikes hit enemy manpower and hardware in the areas of Novomlynsk, Sinkovka, Timkovka and Tabayevka in the Kharkov Region and Artyomovka in the LPR. "Enemy losses amounted to roughly 50 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, two US-made self-propelled howitzers M109 Paladin, a Polish-made self-propelled artillery unit Krab, as well as two Msta-B howitzers," he added.".