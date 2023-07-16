Ukrainian forces lose 30 troops, five boats in attempt to cross Dnieper River

GENICHESK, July 16./TASS/. Russian forces have foiled two attempts by the Ukrainian armed forces to cross the Dnieper River; five boats and 30 Ukrainian military were destroyed, a representative of the region's emergency services told reporters on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, an attempt by the Ukrainian armed forces to cross the Dnieper River near Velikiy Island was foiled by fire from units of the Dnieper battlegroup in the island zone. Three boats and 14 Ukrainian militants were destroyed," he said.

In the Kherson area, two more boats and 16 Ukrainian troops were destroyed during an attempt to cross the Dnieper River near Antonovsky Island.

Also, two 120-mm mortars with crews were destroyed in the same area, and two army sites with 12 Ukrainian military were wiped out in the Kakhovka area.