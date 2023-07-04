Moscow allocates grant for improving capital’s air defenses — authorities

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Moscow has allocated a grant to the Almaz Research and Production Association for improving the city’s air defenses, according to the information posted on the website of the Moscow mayor and government on Tuesday.

"The Moscow government has allocated a grant to the Almaz Research and Production Association named after Academician Raspletin for improving air defense systems, taking into account essential challenges and threats. [Moscow Mayor] Sergey Sobyanin signed the corresponding resolution at a session of the Moscow government’s presidium," the document says.

The money allocated from the city’s budget will be channeled into improving the systems of detecting low-flying targets, including unmanned aerial vehicles, it says.

"The upgrade of the system of monitoring the airspace will boost the security of the population and infrastructural facilities of Moscow and the Moscow Region," the document says.