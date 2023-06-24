Russian air defenses down 24 Ukrainian drones over past day - top brass

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down 24 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"During the last 24 hours, air defense capabilities destroyed 24 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Zaitsevo, Artyomovsk, Novobakhmutovka, Volodino, Yakovlevka, Soledar and Belogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Ulyanovka in the Kherson Region, Shevchenkovo and Mirnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.