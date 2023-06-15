Russia’s foreign military-technical cooperation unaffected — Shoigu

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Rumors that the special military operation in Ukraine has "hit" Russia's military and technical cooperation with other countries have no real basis, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said in a commentary to the Zvezda TV channel on Thursday.

"Rumors that this (special operation - TASS) has seriously affected military-technical cooperation in general are devoid of any real foundation," he said.

Shoigu noted that military-technical cooperation as a whole reached "quite impressive" parameters.