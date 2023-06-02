Baltic Fleet’s pilots wipe out enemy targets in drills in Russia’s westernmost region

KALININGRAD, June 2. /TASS/. More than 10 crews of bombers and multirole fighter jets from the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation practiced bombing runs in Russia’s westernmost exclave of the Kaliningrad Region during the exercise for providing air support to land troops, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"As part of the drills, the crews of Su-24M bombers and Su-30SM and Su-30SM2 multirole fighters delivered precision bombing strikes against a notional enemy’s targets at a practice range in the Kaliningrad Region. The pilots practiced delivering strikes by air-launched weapons against ground targets in the daytime and at night," the press office said in a statement.

The naval pilots performed flights to the designated area where they delivered precision bombing strikes by P50-T heat-resistant practice air bombs and 30mm artillery shells against full-size targets simulating the mock enemy’s airfields, manpower and equipment. Over the period of the drills, the pilots flew more than 20 sorties to employ air-launched weapons. The exercise involved over 10 flight crews and more than 50 ground personnel, it said.

The naval pilots carried out bombing runs from altitudes of 500 meters to 1,000 meters against a target field at the aviation training ground in the Kaliningrad Region, the press office specified.

"The pilots’ practical operations were registered by data recording equipment with its devices installed on combat aircraft and on the ground in the area of the fulfillment of combat training objectives," the press office reported.