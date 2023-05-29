Explosions hit military facility in Ukraine’s Khmelnitsky Region — authorities

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. A military facility was damaged as a result of explosions in the Khmelnitsky Region of Ukraine, the press office of the regional administration reported on Monday.

"Facilities, including a military site, were hit in the Khmelnitsky Region at night," the press office said in a statement.

"Five aircraft were damaged and work began to repair the runway," it said.

The regional authorities did not specify the district hit by the explosions.

As the regional authorities also reported, "work continues at present to contain fires at fuel and lubricants and combat supplies depots."

An air raid alert was declared across Ukraine at night. Explosions were reported in the country’s capital and in the Vinnitsa, Zhitomir, Kiev, Kirovograd, Lvov, Odessa, Poltava and Khmelnitsky Regions. The Odessa administration reported damage to the port infrastructure and a fire. A fire was also reported in Kiev’s Svyatoshinsky district.