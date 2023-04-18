Russian nuclear-powered subs deploy to Pacific waters in large-scale drills

VLADIVOSTOK, April 18. /TASS/. Russian strategic nuclear-powered submarine cruisers and multi-purpose nuclear subs have deployed to the Pacific Ocean in the Pacific Fleet’s large-scale combat readiness drills, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"As part of the Pacific Fleet’s sudden combat readiness inspection being carried out by decision of Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Putin, strategic nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarine cruisers and multi-purpose nuclear submarines have deployed to the designated areas in the Pacific waters," the ministry said in a statement.

Oceanic minesweepers from a formation of naval ships for the protection of the water area in Russia’s northeast provided support for the departure of nuclear-powered subs from their naval bases, leading them behind their sweeps, it said.

The departure of the nuclear-powered subs was camouflaged by smoke screens while their safe transit was ensured by anti-saboteur personnel aboard fast-speed craft, it said.

The Russian Pacific Fleet’s forces went on heightened alert on April 14 in a surprise combat readiness check. The naval sailors will exercise to prevent a potential enemy’s penetration into the southern part of the Sea of Okhotsk, repel the landing of an adversary force on the Island of Sakhalin and the southern Kuril Islands, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu earlier reported.

The sudden combat readiness inspection commanded by Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Nikolay Yevmenov also involves some units of the Aerospace Forces. The sweeping drills are aimed at raising the preparedness of the Russian forces for "repelling a potential enemy’s aggression from oceanic and maritime directions." The exercise will also focus on operations by strategic nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarines.

As Defense Minister Shoigu reported on Monday, the Pacific Fleet’s surprise combat readiness inspection involves over 25,000 personnel, 167 combat ships and support vessels, including 12 submarines, and 89 aircraft and helicopters.