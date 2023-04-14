Foreign military attaches briefed on inspection of Russian Pacific Fleet

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin has briefed foreign military attaches about a snap combat readiness check of the Russian Pacific Fleet's forces, the Russian defense ministry said on Friday.

"Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin held a briefing for military attaches at the National Defense Management Center. He informed them about the snap check of the Pacific Fleet," the ministry said.

According to Fomin, the check is being conducted in accordance with the order of the supreme commander-in-chief of the Russian armed forces. "Its key goal is to check the Pacific Fleet’s capacity to repel a maritime attack," he said, adding that the information about the snap check in the Pacific Fleet "has been provided by the Russian defense ministry as a token of voluntary transparency."

"As part of the tactical drills, torpedo, missile and artillery range practice, it is planned to close corresponding areas and airspace over them in the southern part of the Sea of Okhotsk, and in the Peter the Great and Avacha Bays," he said at a briefing for foreign military attaches on a Pacific Fleet snap check.