Sevmash building two groups of Borei-A, Yasen-M project nuclear-powered submarines

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The Northern Machine-Building Enterprise (Sevmash, an affiliate of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) is building two groups of Project 955A (Borei-A) strategic nuclear-powered submarine cruisers and Project 885M (Yasen-M) multi-purpose nuclear-powered submarines, Sevmash Director General Mikhail Budnichenko said in an interview with TASS ahead of Submariner Day marked in Russia on March 19.

"Sevmash’s key task for 2023 is absolutely clear - to implement the program of the state defense order. It is going to be more laborious this year. Sevmash is building two groups of submarines of the Borei-A and Yasen-M projects," he said.

According to Budnichenko, works on the Knyaz Pozharsky, Dmitry Donskoy, and Knyaz Potemkin nuclear powered submarines are proceeding under the schedule agreed with the defense ministry. In particular, large-size equipment is currently being loaded onboard the Knyaz Pozhersky and electrical fitting works will follow.

He also noted a "clear perspective" concerning the Yasen-M project vessels. The Krasnoyarsk submarine left the shipyard in the summer of 2021 and now is undergoing trials. Other submarines of this project are under construction on the stocks.

"Works are underway. Sevmash will spare no effort to fulfil the state defense order in good quality and in due time," he stressed.