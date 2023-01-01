Up to 90 Ukrainian troops killed in fighting against LPR forces in past day

LUGANSK, January 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 90 troops in fighting against the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the past day, LPR Militia Spokesman Ivan Filiponenko said on Sunday.

"The enemy suffered considerable manpower and equipment losses as a result of the LPR People’s Militia’s offensive activities. Up to 90 troops were killed," he said in a statement posted on the LPR Militia’s Telegram channel.

According to Filiponenko, LPR forces destroyed three tanks, five armored personnel carriers, two unmanned aerial vehicles and 16 special motor vehicles.