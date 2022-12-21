Cargoes delivered to liberated territories underway for several months, says Shoigu

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The restoration of overland and railway transportation service with Crimea and Donbass has allowed delivering cargoes to liberated territories, which has been done for several months already, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the final board meeting of the ministry attended by President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

"Overland transportation by rail and by road has been restored. Railway service with Donbass is being restored. Cargoes have been delivered to Mariupol, Berdyansk and other liberated settlements for several months already," he said.

Putting the North Crimean Canal under control has allowed restoring water supply to the Crimean Peninsula after eight years of the water and energy blockade by the Ukraine, the minister added.