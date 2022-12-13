Russian instructors with combat experience train Belarusian forces in drone operation

MINSK, December 13. /TASS/. Russian instructors with combat experience are training Belarusian servicemen to operate drones, Belarusian Defense Ministry press office said Tuesday.

"A training exercise involving drone operators took place at the 11th Separate Mechanized Brigade. Servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces and teachers of the 927th Center for training and use of unmanned aviation systems were invited as instructors," the statement reads.

Head of Belarusian Armed Forces’ Main combat training directorate Major General Andrey Nekrashevich noted that almost every company in the Belarusian forces has quadcopters.

"The instructors have combat experience and pass it on to the servicemen, which is important for operations within the regional forces group," he added.

On Tuesday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry announced a snap combat readiness inspection. The Ministry noted that the comprehensive measures, carried out under the leadership of the Security council state secretariat, are defensive in nature.