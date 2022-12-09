DPR slams UN’s statements that it cannot identify those who shelled Donetsk as lies

DONETSK, December 9. /TASS/. The statements by United Nations representatives that it is impossible to identify those responsible for shelling attacks on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) are "criminal lies," DPR’s ombudswoman Darya Motozova told TASS on Friday.

UN Secretary General’s Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said earlier that the December 5-6 shelling attacks on Donetsk caused numerous civilian casualties and damages to offices of humanitarian organizations. However, in his words, the UN cannot identify those responsible.

"If back in 2014, UN statements that it cannot identify those who shelled Donbass looked ridiculous, now such theses can be branded as criminal lies. It is strange that the world’s leading organization established to maintain peace and security has not enough instruments to establish the truth," he said.

She stressed that the authors of such statements have not visited Donbass since 2014. "If the international community had not turned a blind eye on the crimes of the Ukrainian authorities, the December 5-6 development would have never happened, like many other tragedies. As long as the so-called civilized world continues to play blind-deaf-mute games, Donbass will be a target of shelling attacks and people will be dying in Donbass," she stressed and called on the United Nations to take proper measures in respect of Ukraine.

Ukrainian troops have been shelling Donetsk, including from Grad multiple rocket launchers since the beginning of the week. On December 5-6 only, seven civilians were killed and 27 more were wounded. Numerous residential houses, schools, kindergartens, shops and infrastructure facilities were damaged.