Ukrainian army sustains serious losses near Soledar, Artyomovsk — Akhmat unit commander

GROZNY, September 15. /TASS/. Ukraine’s army has sustained serious losses near Soledar and Artyomovsk, Secretary of Chechnya’s Security Council and commander of the Akhmat special unit Apty Alaudinov said on Wednesday.

"We see that they are "sensing" our positions along the entire line of the offensive, armed clashes occur every day. <…> Attacks have been repelled along the entire frontline since yesterday. There have been several attacks at our section (Soledar-Artyomovsk - TASS) - many enemy troops and weapons have been neutralized," he said in an interview with Rossiya-1 television channel.

Alaudinov said earlier that troops at the Solidar direction had been reinforced.