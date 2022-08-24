Over 19,800 hectares cleared of mines by Russian specialists in Donbass — defense ministry

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russian mine disposal specialists have cleared of mines an area of more than 19,800 hectares in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Wednesday.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, Russian specialists continue mine clearance operations in the DPR and LPR. "A total of 19,891.99 hectares, 1,310 buildings, including 13 socially important facilities, four bridges and 194 kilometers of motorways have been surveyed. As many as 591,124 explosive objects have been spotted and destroyed," he said.