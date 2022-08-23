Ukrainian troops use civilians facilities in military purposes — Russian defense ministry

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are using civilian facilities in military purposes, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Tuesday.

"The Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine jointly with relevant federal executive authorities continue to register facts of the Kiev regime’s criminal actions against civilians and the use of civilian facilities in military purposes," he said.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, Ukrainian troops organized a combat emplacement on the territory of a school in the village of Velikaya Balka in the Odessa region. Apart from that, an air defense system was deployed on the school building’s roof and approaches to the building were mined. The local population was not informed about that.

In the settlement of Nerubaiskoye in the Odessa region, militants of Ukrainian nationalist battalions organized munitions depots in a school building and deployed armored vehicles in the vicinity. Local residents however were not evacuated from nearby houses.

Apart from that, Ukrainian troops organized a combat emplacement and deployed heavy weapons in a school in Znob-Novgorodskoye in the Sumy region.