PATRIOT PARK /Moscow region/, August 16. /TASS/. No one in NATO has any doubts that Moscow will achieve its goals during the special operation in Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister, General of the Army Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday during the Moscow Conference on International Security.

"NATO's efforts are aimed at prolonging the agony of the Kiev regime. At the same time, we know for certain that no one in NATO has any doubts that the goals of the special military operation set by the Russian leadership will be achieved," he stressed.

According to the Minister of Defense, the West's plans to achieve a strategic and economic weakening of Russia are failing. "The dollar did not reach 200 rubles, as the US president predicted, the Russian economy survived," Shoigu said.