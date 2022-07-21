Russian sappers neutralized over 102,000 explosive objects in Donbass — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian sappers have demined over 4,700 hectares of Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics’ territory since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, neutralizing 102,695 explosives, Russian National Defense Control Center head Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said Thursday.

"Russian Armed Forces and Ministry of Emergency Situations demining squads continue clearing Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics of explosives. A total of 4,723.02 hectares of territory has been inspected, 336.06 hectares in the past 24 hours. […] A total of 102,695 explosive objects have been discovered and neutralized, 19,615 of them during the past 24 hours," Mizintsev said.