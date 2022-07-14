Medicines supplied from West embezzled and sold at inflated prices in Kharkov — ministry

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Officials in Kharkov embezzle medicines supplied from the West to sell them via pharmacies at overvalued prices Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Wednesday.

"With an aim of personal enrichment and with the full support of the city administration, public health officials in Kharkov are embezzling medicines and medical products supplied from Western countries as humanitarian aid and then sell them at inflated prices at local pharmacies. Psychotropic substances are openly sold via the internet," he said.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, such actions reveal utter indifference of the Ukrainian authorities to the fate of their own citizens and an absolute disregard to moral norms and principles of international humanitarian law.