MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The Right Sector nationalist battalion (banned in Russia) alongside foreign mercenaries have deployed artillery guns and multiple rocket launch systems (MLRS) in a school in the village of New York in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Saturday.

"In New York, Donetsk People’s Republic, militants of the Right Sector nationalist battalion are stationed alongside foreign mercenaries in School No. 18 (Zheleznaya Street). Large-caliber artillery pieces and MLRS have been deployed [there]. Residents of nearby houses are being held in the school under the pretext of security," said Mizintsev, who heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

According to the colonel general, fighters of the Aidar nationalist battalion are stationed in School No. 13 (Petrovskaya Street) in the town of Zalizny of the Donetsk People’s Republic. Strongholds and firing positions are equipped around the building. However, residents have not been evacuated from nearby residential buildings and in fact are used by the nationalists as a human shield.