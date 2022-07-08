Over 747 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes delivered to Ukraine, DPR, LPR in past day

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. More than 747 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes were delivered to people in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR) and in Ukraine’s southern regions during the day, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Friday.

"Six humanitarian operations were conducted on July 8, 2022 in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and in the Kharkov and Kherson regions. A total of 747.8 tonnes of humanitarian aid were distributed among people," he said.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, since March 2, a total of 41,135.9 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes have already been delivered to Ukraine by Russia. As many as 1,278 humanitarian operations have been conducted.

He also said that some 44,700 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes have been raised by Russia’s executive authorities jointly with Russian regions, public organizations and patriotic movements.