LUGANSK, July 8. /TASS/. Thousands of people will return to the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) after its territory is completely liberated, and agents of Ukrainian security services may be among them, LPR Deputy Interior Minister Vitaly Kiselyov has told TASS.

"Thousands will return from Ukraine to their homes in liberated cities, and there may be agents and supporters of the Ukrainian armed forces and the SBU [the Security Service of Ukraine]," he said. "Our law enforcers will have to cope with this challenge."

According to the Luganskinformtsentr news agency, the LPR launched about 40 criminal cases into suspected high treason and espionage in 2020-2021.

On July 3, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported about full liberation of the LPR to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russian and LPR forces have established control over Lisichansk - the last major city in the republic remaining in control of Ukrainian forces. Earlier on June 25, the joint forces liberated adjacent Severodonetsk.