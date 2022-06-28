Ukrainian militants plotting missile strike at Vysokopolye to provoke retaliation fire

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian nationalists are planning to deliver missile strikes from Krivoy Rog’s dwelling quarters at a hospital in Russia-controlled Vysokopolye to provoke retaliation fire, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Tuesday.

"Militants of Ukrainian nationalist battalions plan to deliver missile strikes from dwelling quarters in the city of Krivoy Rog at a hospital in Vysokopolye, which is controlled by the Russian army," he said.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, the move is meant to provoke retaliation fire from Russian forces in order to later accuse Russia of indiscriminate fire at civil infrastructure facilities and killing Ukrainian civilians.

He also said that the Ukrainian side plans to use drones to film fake videos of civilian casualties to later spread them via Western news agencies.